Vidarbha’s first ‘Breast Cancer Clinic’ opened in Nagpur

Nagpur The first dedicated breast cancer clinic in Vidarbha was launched on International Women’s Day at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College commonly known as Mayo Hospital in Nagpur by the Maharashtra State Government.

The clinic screened 94 women on its first day and advised two women with breast lumps to undergo further investigations. The clinic is located near the surgery OPD No. 40 of Mayo Hospital and will remain open every Wednesday from 12 noon to 2 pm. Patients will receive free treatment for breast cancer.

Professor Arti Mitra, the head of the surgery department at Mayo Hospital, said that all government medical colleges of the state will establish similar breast cancer clinics.

Dr. Mrinalini Borkar, the nodal officer for the mission, shared the objectives and various programs planned, including screening women of all ages, creating awareness about cancer, and teaching self-breast examination with the help of pamphlets, posters, and audiovisual aids. Social workers will also be available to assist the women patients.

Dean Dr. Sanjay Bijwe emphasized the importance of early detection and stated that “IGGMCH has upgraded its diagnostic and treatment facilities for this clinic. We have installed a mammography unit, IHC, genetic and molecular testing. Early detection coupled with proper treatment can ensure 100% cure.”

To create awareness in rural areas, Asha workers, health workers, and medical college students will be trained to go door-to-door and educate women about breast cancer. Since rural women are often hesitant to visit hospitals, these teams will make special efforts to provide support.

Breast cancer is usually diagnosed in four stages, and the chances of a cure are much higher if it is detected in the first two stages. With advancements in medical science, breast cancer is curable even in the third and fourth stages with surgery, radiation, chemotherapy, combination, and targeted drug therapy.

