Housebreaking in Pratap Nagar, booty worth Rs 8.12 lakh stolen

Nagpur: Some unidentified miscreants reportedly sneaked into a locked house under the Pratap Nagar Police Station and decamped with booty worth Rs 8.12 lakh when the owner was out of town between March 8 and 9, the police said.

Based on the complaint lodged by Suresh Balaji Tidke (71), a resident of Flat No. 139 Bhausaheb Surve, the Pratap Nagar Police have registered an offence under Sections 454, 457, and 380 of the IPC.

According to police sources, Tidke had gone to his daughter’s place in Gadchiroli between March 8 and 9. Taking advantage of the situation, some burglars gained entry to his house and swept away cash, gold, and other valuables collectively worth Rs 8.12 lakh.

