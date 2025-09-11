Vidarbha to Get Major Boost: Adani to Invest ₹70,000 Crore, Reliance to Set Up Food Park in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a significant development aimed at accelerating the growth of Vidarbha, especially Nagpur district, a high-level meeting was held on Thursday in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. During the meeting, Adani Group and Reliance Industries announced major investment plans for the region, expected to transform its industrial landscape and create large-scale employment opportunities.

According to Deputy CM Fadnavis, the Adani Group will invest ₹70,000 crore in Vidarbha. While specific sectors for the investment are yet to be disclosed, the move is anticipated to generate substantial job opportunities and boost regional economic activity.

Similarly, Reliance Industries has announced plans to set up a food park in Katol, Nagpur district, with an investment of ₹1,500 crore. The food park is expected to benefit the agricultural sector by providing farmers with better market access for their produce and strengthening the food processing ecosystem.

Expressing optimism, Fadnavis said these investments would not only accelerate Vidarbha’s development but also create an industrial-friendly environment and enhance job prospects for the youth.