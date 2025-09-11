Nagpur: A flyover through the living room! A ‘wonder’ in its own style!!

Nagpur: This could easily be called a wonder in its own style, but not the kind that brings pride. In the name of development, Nagpur has been racing ahead with new infrastructure projects, but at Untkhana Ashok Chowk, development seems to have taken a bizarre turn.

Here, a flyover is being constructed right through a residential house, with one shocking image showing a massive concrete span cutting across a two-storey home. Residents are stunned, asking how such planning was even approved.

Gold Rate 11 Sept 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,09,300 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,01,600 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,25,200/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Locals warn that this “development disaster” is more of a ticking time bomb than a progress marker. “If an accident happens, who will take responsibility?” is the pressing question reverberating through the neighbourhood. The flyover pillars and slabs stand dangerously close to homes, leaving barely any breathing space for families who live there.

While Nagpur is touted as one of the fastest-growing cities, this incident highlights glaring lapses in urban planning. Experts say such projects not only violate safety norms but also strip citizens of their basic right to secure housing. Yet, for now, the authorities appear unmoved, even as residents continue to live under the shadow of risk, quite literally.