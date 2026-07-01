Vidarbha team reaches Namibia to play 5 one-day matches

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Nagpur: With an aim to provide international exposure to its cricketers, Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) has sent a 16- member senior men’s team to Namibia where they will play five one-day matches against the Namibian national team in Windhoek. The matches will be held from July 2 to 10, 2026.

Vidarbha are the reigning Vijay Hazare Trophy champions. The tour will provide Vidarbha players valuable international exposure and developmental opportunities in the pre-season. The squad, selected by VCA’s senior selection committee, will be led by Yash Kadam, while Yash Rathod has been named the vice-captain. The touring squad comprises a mix of established players as well as emerging talents identified through their performances in the recently concluded Vidarbha Premier League. The team left for Namibia on June 29. The team reached Windhoek, Namibia on 30 June. The five one-day matches against the Namibia team will be played on July 2, 4, 6, 8 and 10 (tentative schedule). Vidarbha team will return on 11 July.

Gold Rate June 30,2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1 40,500 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,30,400 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,21,100/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The squad: Yash Kadam (captain), Yash Rathod (vice-captain), Adhyayan Daga, Aditya Ahuja, Rohit Binkar (wk), Vedant Jajoo (wk), Parth Rekhade, Mandar Mahale, Mohd Faiz, Aditya Thakare, Nachiket Bhute, Saurabh Dubey, Sanmesh Deshmukh, Jagjot Sasan, Varun Bisht, Gaurav Farde.

Coach: Pritam Gandhe. Physio: Dr Ronnie Chatterjee. Manager: Paresh Dautkhani. Observer: Himanshu Joshi.

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