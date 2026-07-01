Nagpur Railway Station gets airport-style FASTag entry system to decongest traffic

Central Railway launches smart access-controlled pick-up and drop facility; private vehicles get 12 minutes free, while taxis and auto rickshaws can now enter station porch

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Nagpur: In a major step towards modernising passenger amenities and tackling chronic traffic congestion outside Nagpur Railway Station, the Central Railway has introduced an airport-style FASTag-based Smart Pick-up & Drop System at the station’s western entrance. The technology-driven, access-controlled system is aimed at ensuring seamless vehicular movement, reducing traffic bottlenecks and providing a more organised experience for passengers and visitors.

The newly launched system uses FASTag-enabled entry and exit gates, allowing vehicles to enter the station premises without manual intervention. Parking charges, wherever applicable, will be deducted automatically through the FASTag network, making the entire process faster, transparent and hassle-free.

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Railway officials said the initiative has been implemented to regulate the heavy flow of vehicles at one of Central India’s busiest railway stations, where congestion during peak hours has often caused inconvenience to passengers, visitors and transport operators.

One of the key features of the revamped traffic management plan is the opening of the station porch to commercial taxis and autorickshaws for passenger pick-up. Earlier, the area was largely reserved for private vehicles. The move is expected to significantly improve last-mile connectivity by enabling passengers to board public transport immediately after exiting the station, reducing the need to walk long distances in search of taxis or auto-rickshaws.

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To further facilitate safe and convenient travel, Central Railway has also established a pre-paid taxi booking kiosk in front of the station’s iconic heritage building. The facility will enable passengers to book authorised taxis at fixed rates while helping curb the activities of unauthorised operators and touts.

In a passenger-friendly measure, the Railway administration has made the pick-up and drop-off zone free of charge for private vehicles for up to 12 minutes. According to officials, the average time required for a vehicle to enter the station premises, drop off or pick up passengers and exit is around eight minutes, meaning that most motorists are unlikely to pay any fee if they adhere to the prescribed time limit.

The entire circulating area will be monitored and managed by an authorised contractor, who will regulate vehicle movement from entry to exit using the automated system. The project is expected to eliminate unauthorised parking, discourage vehicles from waiting unnecessarily in front of the station and ensure smoother traffic circulation within the premises.

Railway authorities have appealed to commuters to cooperate by vacating the pick-up and drop-off zone within the stipulated time. Passengers or visitors intending to keep their vehicles parked for longer durations have been advised to use the station’s designated parking area instead of occupying the circulation zone.

Officials expressed confidence that the new FASTag-enabled system will not only improve traffic discipline but also enhance the overall travel experience by providing a safer, faster and more efficient entry and exit mechanism for thousands of passengers who use Nagpur Railway Station every day.

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