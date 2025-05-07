Vidarbha Taxpayers Association Appreciates and Supports India’s Strike on Terror in Pak Occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor

Advertisement



The Vidarbha Taxpayers Association (VTA) extends its full support and appreciation to the Indian government’s recent strike on terror in Pak Occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor. This bold move demonstrates India’s commitment to national security and sends a strong message to terrorists and their supporters.

“We commend the government’s decision to take proactive measures against terrorism, which has been a major threat to our nation’s peace and stability,” said Shrawan Kumar Malu, President, Vidarbha Taxpayers Association. “Operation Sindoor is a significant step towards ensuring the safety and security of our citizens, and we stand firmly behind our government’s efforts to protect the nation.”

Tejinder Singh Renu, Secretary, Vidarbha Taxpayers Association, added, “The people of Vidarbha and indeed the entire nation are proud of our armed forces and the government’s resolve to tackle terrorism head-on. Operation Sindoor is a testament to India’s growing strength and determination to defend its sovereignty.”

The VTA appreciates the strategic planning and execution of Operation Sindoor, which reflects the government’s commitment to safeguarding national interests. We urge the government to continue its efforts to root out terrorism and ensure peace and stability in the region.

The association also appreciates the bravery and sacrifices of our armed forces, who have been working tirelessly to protect the nation. We are confident that Operation Sindoor will yield positive results and reinforce India’s position as a responsible and powerful nation.

Also present in the celebration were J. P. Sharma – IPP, Hemant Trivedi – Vice President, Pawan K. Chopra – Treasurer, Amarjit Singh Chawla and Rajesh Kanoongo – Joint Secretaries; Executive Body Members, Harmanjeet Singh Baweja, Govind Patel, Veru Balani and Vicky Osan.

