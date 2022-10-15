Vidarbha Sahitya Sangh President Manohar Mhaisalkar passes away in Nagpur

Nagpur: Manohar Mhaisalkar, President of Vidarbha Sahitya Sangh (VSS), passed away on Friday at a private hospital, where he was admitted a couple of days ago. He was 90. He leaves behind two married daughters and a large family. His wife Madhavi had passed away in an accident a few years ago. Since then, he was staying with his daughter Archana Deo and son-in-law Justice Rohit Deo.

Owing to Mhaisalkar’s death, Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal’s meeting at Goa was cancelled. Hence, the President of 96th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan will be selected in the next meeting of the Mahamandal to be held at Wardha in November.

Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister; Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister; Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways; Sudhir Mungantiwar, Cultural Affairs Minister, condoled the demise of Mhaisalkar. In their condolence messages, they said that in Mhaisalkar’s demise the world of literature had lost an excellent organiser, manager, sportsperson, and a known figure in Vidarbha’s literary circles.

Mhaisalkar had served as teacher for six years in Somalwar High School at Nagpur, and later worked for 26 years with Manganese Ore India Limited. After opting for voluntary retirement, he became active in the field of literature and cultural activities. Since 1970, he was associated with VSS. In 1986, he became General Secretary of VSS and later rose to become Working President. Since 2006, he was President of VSS.

In the elections held earlier this year, he was elected as President of VSS for the fourth consecutive term. During his long tenure, the office of Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal was started in Nagpur. In 2007, he was instrumental in Nagpur hosting the coveted 80th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan. For some time, Mhaisalkar had served as General Secretary of Ranjan Kala Mandir, and Secretary of Swar Sadhana. He was Secretary of Cricket Wing of Indian Gymkhana Cricket Club. He was a member of Nagpur University’s cricket team, and also of Rajya Marathi Vikas Sanstha.

Mhaisalkar was honoured with first Bhausaheb Sapre Memorial Award for veteran theatre activist, by Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Natya Parishad; Bhimrao Kulkarni Memorial Award for best literary worker by Maharashtra Sahitya Parishad; Prakash Deshpande Memorial Award for best organiser by Manav Mandir; Karmaveer Dadasaheb Kannanwar Memorial Award by Loksewa Aani Vikas Sanstha.

