DRI seizes 1.748 kg gold worth Rs 1 cr at Nagpur Airport: Report

Nagpur: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) reportedly seized about 1.748 kilogramme gold valued at Rs 1 crore from a passenger after he arrived at Nagpur’s Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport from Sharjah early Friday morning. DRI teams conducted searches at his office and residential premises and allegedly seized Rs 4 crore cash, according to a report in a local daily.

According to the report, the DRI officers got specific inputs from one of their informants that the passenger Sanjay Gautam Sethia was carrying 1.748 kilogramme gold with him from Sharjah in the flight and would land at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport around 4.40 am. A team of DRI officers, report said, laid a trap at the airport. Soon after Sethia alighted from the flight and came to the arrival lounge, DRI team allegedly nabbed him though he attempted to run away, added the report.

Advertisement

During his luggage search, the team found gold biscuits and bangles worth Rs 1 crore, the report said. In September also, DRI and Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs had seized gold worth Rs 60 lakh from smugglers at the airport. Similarly, a team of City Police too had intercepted more than 28 tola gold ferried into Nagpur on an international flight from the Gulf by carriers. The gold was concealed in hammers and punching machines and a few smugglers from Rajasthan were arrested in this connection.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement