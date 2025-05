Vidarbha Pro T20 League: Disha, Mona, Bharti to lead teams

Advertisement



Nagpur: For the inaugural Vidarbha Pro T20 League, Vidarbha Cricket Association announced nine teams (six men, three women) at its Recreation Club in Jamtha, on Saturday. The first edition of VPTL is scheduled to be played from June 5 to 15, 2025 at the VCA Stadium in Jamtha. The team allocation function was attended by all the franchise owners and some top officials of VCA.

The three women teams will be led by Disha Kasat, Mona Meshram and Bharti Fulmali.

Gold Rate 26 May 2025 Gold 24 KT 95,800/- Gold 22 KT 89,100/- Silver/Kg 98,700/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Women’s teams

OrangeTigresses: Disha Kasat (Capt),Sayali Shinde,Sai Bhoyar, Trupti Lodhe, Janhvi Ranganathan, Komal Zanzad (VC),Riddhima Maradwar (WK), Akshara Itankar, Aditi Palandurkar, Dhanashree Gujjar, Ankita Bhongade, Prerna Randive, Nandini Pra dhan, Sanskruti Dhande, Disha Kale, Prachi Puri (WK).

Head Coach: Sonia Rajoriya. Asst Coach: Zeenath Qureshi. S&C Coach: Harsha Bokade. Physio: Mansi Kashyap . Manager: Vaibhavi Sonwane.

Nagpur Titans: Mona Meshram (Capt), Latika Inamdar (WK), Mansi Pande, Ayushi Thakre (VC), Dharvi Tembhurne, Gargi Wankar, Aarohi Bambode, Ashwini Deshmukh, Arti Bahenwal, Shagupha Sayyed, Mansi Borikar, Swara Thakre, Saloni Rajput, Ruksar Ansari, Shreemayee Pathak, Saloni Wankhede (WK).

Head Coach: Akshay Kolar. Asst Coach: Shibika Francis. S&C Coach: Priyanka Lahoti.Physio: Madhura Kale. Manager: Trunali Dhamankar.

Neco Master Blaster: Bharti Fulmali (Capt), Nihari Kawale (WK), Riddhi Naik (VC),Vedanti Salodkar, Nupur Kohale, Arya Gohane, Shivani Dharne (WK), Tanvi Mendhe, Snehal Maniyar, Yashashree Soley, Gargi Banote, Shraddha Nabira, Shreya Lanjewar, Siddhi Nerkar, Pallavi Jain, Sanskriti Sant.

Head Coach: Deepak Joshi. Asst Coach: Krutika Pophali. S&C Coach: Sapna Meshram. Physio: Neha Bole. Manager: Ruchila Lopis.

Advertisement

Advertisement