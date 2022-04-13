Vidarbha Industries Association will be celebrating 58th Foundation Day on Saturday

Advertisement

, 16th April 2022 at Hotel Centre Point, Ramdaspeth, Nagpur at 5.00 pm.

The “VIA & Solar Vidarbha Udyog Gaurav Awards 2021” is to honour entrepreneurs and industrialists for their efforts and untiring work in bringing development and providing employment in the region. We will be recognizing nine Industrialists in nine different categories i.e. Large Scale Industry (LSI), Medium Scale Industry (MSI), Small Scale Industry (SSI), Women entrepreneur of the year, Best Start-up of the region, The Most Promising Unit in Developing Districts (Nagpur Division) – I, The Most Promising Unit in Developing Districts (Amravati Division) – II, Best Exporter of the Region and Best Service Provider. We will be also conferring one “Life Time Achievement Award” to Vidarbha’s prominent industrialist, who has contributed towards development, promoting their business in national as well as in international markets, created brand thus setting an excellent example and inspiring local entrepreneurs to work with full potential.

Earlier, we had conferred “Life Time Achievement Awards” to the Vidarbha’s prominent industrialists, Shivkishan Agrawal, Chairman of Haldirams and Jimmy Rana & Apsi Bapuna Dinshaws Dairy Foods Pvt Ltd; R M Kashikar, Chairman & M G Shembekar, Managing Director – Akur Seeds Pvt Ltd., for their exceptional contributions and brand building.

This year, we have received 196 nominations in nine different categories from enthusiastic industries operating in various parts of Vidarbha.

Subhash Desai, Hon’ble Minister for Industries & Mining, Government of Maharashtra, will be giving away Awards to the winners.

Suresh Rathi, President – VIA and Gaurav Sarda, Hon Secretary – VIA appeals to members of VIA and invitees to grace the occasion.

