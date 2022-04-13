NMC Budget: No increase in tax, projects last option to increase income

Advertisement

NMC Chief Radhakrishnan B presented the revised budget for the year 2021-22 and the proposed budget for the year 2022-23

Nagpur: Following the delay of a few months from the scheduled time, Municipal Administrator Radhakrishnan B on Tuesday presented the revised budget for the year 2021-22 and the proposed budget for the year 2022-23. Lucky for Nagpurians, the budget did not increase any kind of tax.

Though, the suggestion of increasing the fare of ‘Aapli Bus’ to compensate for increasing fuel rate was looked at. To increase the income of the Municipality, the Commissioner emphasizes projects prepared by the developers of the land.

Today the administrator presented the revised budget of Rs 2486.87 crore for the year 2021-22 and the proposed budget of Rs 2657.13 crore for the year 2022-23.

After presenting the revised budget, the Commissioner informed that more attention would be given to the projects started by the Municipal Corporation with the help of the Central and State Governments. The infrastructure will be prepared as per the need. Accessible arrangements will be made for the payment of property tax. LBT defaulters will be given one more chance.

TOD and building plans will be made online to increase the income from the city composition.

To increase the income from the advertising department, new sources of income will be created by identifying the new side after 20 years.

With the help of NGOs like WRA, the footpath will be made encroachment free and easily walkable. In the first phase 7-8 corridors will be prepared.

9-storey building will be prepared in an area of 25000 square meters to cater Wednesday Market under PPP

Efforts are in the final stage to increase the permanent income of the Municipal Corporation by preparing Hotel Hub in plot number 2,4/5 and Medical Hub in plot number 11 in Orange City Street.

Affordable housing DPR has been approved, 480 houses will be constructed in Vanjara, a total of 2300 houses are envisaged. These houses will be cheaper than NIT’s plan.

Under bio-managing, 100 percent space in Bhandewadi waste dumping yard will be made free. 1000 metric tonnes of waste will be processed, so that in future garbage dumping will be completely stopped.

Waste be recycled and resold under Sea & Waste. STP of 35 MLD will be prepared for the treatment of Pohra river sewage.

44 gardens from NIT were transferred to the Municipal Corporation, out of which some selected gardens will be made ‘theme base’.

Water will be spent on infra i.e. tank etc. arrangement, apart from this 14 new STPs will be prepared.

A provision of Rs 13 crore has been made for the selected ‘Super 75’ students of Municipal Corporation and to increase the capacity of teachers.

For the safety of life and property with the growing urbanization, manpower recruitment will be done on a large scale in the Fire Department, 75 meters of new hydrate will be procured.

Ghats will be made Eco-friendly

Soon 115 electric buses will be purchased, 40 electric buses are going to come by May, in the next 3 years, the intention is to convert all the buses into electric buses, for this grant has been received from NITI Aayog.

