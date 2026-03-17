Vidarbha Farmers Explore Modern Coconut Farming Models During Kondagaon Study Visit

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In an effort to promote crop diversification and sustainable farming practices, Agro, Rural Development & Food Processing Forum of Vidarbha Industries Association (VIA), Nagpur, organized a four-day study visit on modern coconut cultivation for farmers from Vidarbha region at Kondagaon in Chhattisgarh from 13 to 16 March 2026. Around 45–50 farmers from Nagpur and other districts of Vidarbha participated in the educational tour.

The study visit was conducted with the support of the Coconut Development Board and aimed to expose farmers to scientific coconut cultivation techniques, diversified farming systems, nursery management, disease control, and value addition opportunities in coconut-based agriculture.

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During the visit, farmers toured the Coconut Development Board’s Coconut Farm at Kondagaon, where experts provided detailed technical guidance on suitable coconut varieties, plantation techniques, nursery management, pest and disease control, and scientific harvesting practices. Participants were also given practical demonstrations of intercropping systems under coconut plantations, which included crops such as cocoa, black pepper, mango, and litchi. These demonstrations helped farmers understand how coconut plantations can be converted into multi-layer farming systems that enhance productivity and income.

A major highlight of the study visit was the interaction with progressive farmers who have successfully developed diversified farming models. The group visited the farm of Shri Shubham Singh Rathod at Bakawand in Bastar district. His farm showcased a successful integrated farming model based on coconut cultivation. In addition to coconut plantations, the farm includes 52 varieties of mango, water apple cultivation, pineapple intercropping, coffee plantations under coconut trees, and seasonal vegetable crops such as green chilli and tomato. The innovative approach adopted on the farm demonstrated how diversification and scientific planning can significantly enhance farm productivity and income.

Another important learning experience was the visit to the farm of Rajaram Tripathi, who has developed a unique black pepper cultivation system suitable for plains regions. His farm demonstrated vertical cultivation of pepper vines reaching heights of nearly 50 feet, with production levels exceeding 8 kilograms per plant. The entire farming model is based on organic cultivation practices, including natural mulching, soil carbon enrichment, and ecological farming methods that promote soil health and sustainability.

The study visits also provided valuable insights into multi-layer cropping systems, where coconut plantations are integrated with intercrops such as pineapple, coffee, guava, cocoa, black pepper, and dwarf mango varieties. Farmers were particularly interested in high-value fruit varieties such as Arunima mango, which has strong market demand and export potential.

Participants also gained exposure to nursery management techniques, seedling production, and plantation management practices, which are essential for establishing successful coconut plantations. The field demonstrations and interactions with experts helped farmers better understand how coconut-based farming can be developed as a long-term, sustainable agro-enterprise.

The study visit was coordinated by Sanjay Sinha, Project Director of Kondagaon Coconut Farming Study Visit. The initiative was organized under the leadership of Shachi Malik, Convener of VIA Agro Rural Development & Food Processing Forum.

Several members of VIA Agro Forum and representatives from the farming community actively participated in the visit, including Laxmikant Padole and Dr Kirty Sirothia, whose guidance and support contributed to the success of the program.

Field coordination, logistics, and local arrangements were efficiently managed with the support of the Coconut Development Board’s field team, Ravindra Singh and team, ensuring smooth conduct of the study tour.

The Kondagaon study visit proved to be highly educational and inspiring for the participating farmers. Exposure to modern coconut cultivation methods and diversified farming models has opened new possibilities for adopting coconut-based multi-layer farming systems in the Vidarbha region. Such initiatives are expected to encourage farmers to explore crop diversification, sustainable agriculture, and innovative farming practice ultimately contributing to improved farm productivity and income.

VIA Agro Forum plans to continue organizing similar knowledge-based initiatives in the future to support farmers in adopting scientific and profitable agricultural practices.

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