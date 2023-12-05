Vidarbha ex-cricketer Grp Capt Deshpande passes away

Advertisement

Nagpur: A star performer of his times, Vidarbha’s very own Group Captain (Retd) Dinkar Damodar Deshpande who donned the big wicket keeping gloves for a host of teams including Services and Central Zone apart from Vidarbha, left for heavenly abode on Monday.

Born on December 24, 1937 at Nagpur, the former wicket keeper-batter, who was also Chief Selector of the Senior Selection Committee of Vidarbha Cricket Association, would have celebrated his 86th birthday in twenty days’ time but for the cruel blow of fate.

In his career spanning over two decades from 1955- 56 to 1976-77, Group Captain Deshpande, with the said designation in the Indian Air Force, has had a fantastic First-Class record. At one time, Deshpande held the record of pouching most catches behind the stumps in a match. Deshpande played 19 matches for Vidarbha and 12 for Services.

The former Indian Air Force officer, also led Vidarbha in 1964- 65 season. In the same year, he played in the Duleep Trophy. He made his first class debut against Madhya Bharat at Indore. During his career, Deshpande was a regular in Indian zonal teams that played against visiting Test sides. Deshpande was one of the shining lights in a game against the West Indies which contained some ferocious pacers. He had also earned praise from top West Indians for his gutsy batting.

Deshpande was a contemporary of CK Nayudu and Vijay Manjrekar. He played against India’s first Test captain Col CK Nayudu in a Ranji Trophy game when the legend was close to retirement. Incidentally, when VCA marked the 128th birth anniversary of Col CK Nayudu on October 31, 2023, Deshpande was chief guest on the occasion.

Deshpande played 34 first class matches and while batting in 60 innings, he scored 882 runs with the help of a century (exact 100). He took 41 catches and with his sharp reflexes effected 30 stumpings. He leaves behind wife Anjali and sons — Brigadier Nikhil (Indian Army) and Rahul, a pilot, who was earlier with the Indian Air Force, and a host of relatives, to mourn the loss.

Funeral was held at Mokshadham on Monday evening. It was attended by former IAF officers, former and current Vidarbha players, officials of the VCA and many others.