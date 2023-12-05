Reviving tradition: Geet Ramayan injects fresh life into the epic saga

Advertisement

Nagpur: The eleventh day of the Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav 2023 was steeped in the celebration of tradition, culture and heritage. Showcasing a blend of nationala nd local talent, the festival being held at Ishwar Deshmukh College of Physical Education in Nagpur is standing out to be a thriving platform for thousands of artists to flaunt their skills.

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways; Rajesh Loya, Mahanagar Sanghchalak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS); Dr Babanrao Taywade, President of Rashtriya OBC Mahasangh; Dipen Agrawal of Chamber of Associations, industrialist Nitin Khara, Vishal Agrawal, President of VIA; Pravin Joshi, Director of Prerna Convent; Atul Parchure, Sanjay Patil, Assistant Commissioner of Police; Dr Murlidhar Chandekar, Former Vice-Chancellor of Amravati University and Shridharao Gadge were prominently present.

The main act of the evening was ‘Geet Ramayan’, a presentation by 40 artists of Sharayu Nrityakala Mandir, retelling the epic saga of the Ramayana through the language of dance. Along with songs and background narration blending with the storyline, the dancers adorned in vibrant attire flawlessly portrayed the narrative from the birth of Lord Ram to Ram-Sita swayamvar, vanvaas and defeating Ravan.

The performance demonstrated acts of bravery, playfulness, victory, and adversity. It was choreographed by Soniya Parchure and narrated by Atul Parchure. The highlight of the evening was the breathtaking performance by the Shiv Navyug Dhol Tasha Pathak and Dhwaj group of Navyug School. Comprising school students of Class KGII to Class VII, their high-octane performance raised the energy levels in the venue, and earned continuous applause from the enthralled spectators. This team is Asia’s first young children dhol-tasha group, performing under the guidance of Ajay Kale, Principal and Gaurav Shinde.

During the morning session, more than seven thousand students from 83 schools recited Manache Shlok in unison. Kanchan Gadkari, President of Sanskar Bharti; Anil Sole, Chairman of Organising Committee; Renuka Khalatkar, Vice Principal of Pandit Bachharaj Vyas School, and others were present on the occasion.