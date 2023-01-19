Vidarbha break 74-year-old record to defend lowest-ever total in Ranji Trophy history

Nagpur: Vidarbha on Thursday (January 19) created history by defending the lowest total in the history of the Ranji Trophy here at the Jamtha Stadium.

Defending a paltry 73 on the third day in the Group D match, a spirited effort from Vidarbha bowlers helped them bundle Gujarat out for 54.

Advertisement

Left-arm spinner Aditya Sarwate grabbed a match haul of 11 wickets. Their defence of 73 is the lowest total successfully defended in first-class cricket in India.

Vidarbha have broken a 74-year-old record as they’ve bettered Bihar’s 78 against Delhi in Jamshedpur way back in the 1948-49 season.

The third-lowest total defended in Ranji Trophy history is 94 when Railways restricted Uttar Pradesh inside 90 in 2017.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement