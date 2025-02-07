Vidarbha Bhoodan Yagna Mandal to be revamped: Bawankule

Nagpur: Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has directed officials to submit a proposal for the new executive body of the Vidarbha Bhoodan Yagna Mandal to ensure its efficient functioning. He also issued guidelines to revenue officers and Mandal members to enhance the organization’s operations.

A meeting chaired by Bawankule was held on Thursday at Mantralaya, Mumbai, where discussions were conducted on the current status and functioning of the Bhoodan Mandal. The review revealed that Vidarbha has a total of 17,280 hectares of Bhoodan land, out of which 14,860 hectares have been allotted, while 2,437 hectares remain undistributed.

Minister Bawankule instructed officials to immediately distribute the remaining land and ordered a comprehensive geo-tagging of both allotted and unallotted land. Additionally, he directed that any land where the allotted beneficiaries have violated conditions should be reclaimed by the Bhoodan Yagna Mandal.

The meeting was attended by Vidarbha Sarva Seva Sangh President Arvind Reddy, social worker Dr. Ravindra Kolhe, Bhayya Giri, Amar Wagh, Mithilesh Dhawale, Sandeep Saraf, and other dignitaries.