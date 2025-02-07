File criminal cases against those blocking farm roads: Bawankule

Nagpur: State Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has directed the administration to identify and complete all pending farm road and access path projects with high-quality standards. He has also ordered revenue officials to file criminal cases against individuals blocking farm roads.

A public consultation was conducted to gather citizens’ suggestions on the improvement of farm roads and access paths. Following this, a meeting was held on Thursday at the Mantralaya, Mumbai, chaired by Minister Bawankule. The meeting was attended via video conferencing by Settlement Commissioner Suhas Divse and Inspector General of Registration Ravindra Binwade.

‘Nagpur Pattern’ to be implemented across Maharashtra

Minister Bawankule highlighted that in Nagpur district, high-quality access roads have been constructed at a cost of just ₹8-10 lakh per kilometre. He instructed all districts to study this model and replicate it statewide. Additionally, village-level farm road committees will be formed to monitor and report on road projects. Pending cases related to access roads must be resolved within a month to ensure smooth implementation.

Fee for land measurement & police protection to be abolished

Minister Bawankule also announced that the government is considering abolishing fees for land measurement and police protection related to farm roads and public pathways. Strict penalties will be imposed on individuals who tamper with road numbering after an official survey.

Furthermore, he emphasized that in cases involving farm roads, appeals made to the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) should be treated as final decisions, ensuring faster resolution. The government is also considering making farm road mentions mandatory in land allocation documents to prevent future disputes.

This initiative is expected to streamline farm road development and curb unauthorized obstructions across Maharashtra.