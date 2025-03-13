Victory for Residents: Court Orders Demolition of Illegal Food Park in Savarkar Nagar Garden

Advertisement



Nagpur: When citizens stand up for their rights, the administration is left with no choice but to act. This was evident in Savarkar Nagar, where residents fought tirelessly to reclaim their garden from illegal encroachment. After years of struggle and legal battles, the court ordered the immediate demolition of the unauthorized food park inside Savarkar Nagar Garden. Following the verdict, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has begun clearing the encroachment, with 75% of the stalls already demolished. Complete removal is expected within the next couple of days.

However, this raises a pressing question: Will NMC officers and zone in-charges proactively take action against such illegal constructions in the future, or will they continue to remain passive, leaving it to the citizens and the courts to fight for justice?

A Three-Year Struggle Against Encroachment

The controversy began three years ago when a contractor, reportedly backed by political figures, constructed a food park inside the public garden. The land was designated as a Public Utility (PU) space, meant for the recreation of local residents, particularly senior citizens and children.

Despite repeated protests by the Savarkar Nagar Garden Bachao Samiti, the civic body turned a blind eye. Shockingly, NMC Superintendent Chorpagar even questioned who had denied permission for the construction, instead of addressing the residents’ concerns. Meanwhile, then-Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B dismissed objections, despite the fact that the food park had blocked the garden’s view and disrupted the neighborhood’s peace.

How Long Will Politically Backed Land Grabs Continue?

This case is just one example of how public spaces in Nagpur are being encroached upon with political backing. Residents of Savarkar Nagar had to take legal action to protect their neighborhood, but how many more public spaces will be lost before officials take responsibility?

Unauthorized constructions not only inconvenience residents but also create long-term issues such as traffic congestion, noise pollution, and environmental degradation. Visitors to the food park had been parking their vehicles haphazardly, adding to the chaos in the area.

The big question now is: Will NMC finally enforce its own regulations, or will encroachers continue to take advantage of the system until citizens are forced to fight back through the courts once again?

As the demolition of the food park nears completion, the people of Nagpur are watching closely. It remains to be seen whether this victory will set a precedent for stricter enforcement, or if the cycle of political interference and land grabbing will continue unchecked.