Vice-President hails Chartered Accountants as ‘Ambassadors of Trust’ at ICAI’s 78th CA Day Celebration

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Nagpur: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) marked its 78th Chartered Accountants Day with a grand national celebration at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, where Vice-President of India C. P. Radhakrishnan called upon the institute to continue upholding its stringent examination standards while highlighting the profession’s pivotal role in India’s economic transformation.

The event was attended by ICAI President CA Prasanna Kumar D, Vice-President CA Mangesh Kinare, Central and Regional Council Members, ICAI Secretary CA (Dr.) Jai Kumar Batra, and several former presidents of the institute.

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Addressing the gathering, the Vice-President praised Chartered Accountants for their contribution to strengthening India’s financial ecosystem through key reforms such as the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) initiatives and tax reforms. He said the profession has significantly enhanced transparency, regulatory compliance and investor confidence.

Describing Chartered Accountants as the “Ambassadors of Trust,” Radhakrishnan said the profession occupies a central position in India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation by ensuring ethical governance, accountability and financial integrity. He urged ICAI to preserve its rigorous and globally respected examination system, which has been instrumental in producing highly competent professionals.

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In his presidential address, ICAI President CA Prasanna Kumar D said Chartered Accountants remain trusted partners in nation-building, guided by the principles of excellence, independence and integrity. He noted that ICAI continues to strengthen professional education, audit quality, skill development and future-oriented initiatives to prepare members capable of contributing to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

“The designation ‘CA’ represents much more than a professional qualification. It reflects responsibility, trust and a lifelong commitment to serving society and the nation,” he said.

During the function, the Vice-President launched the ICAI Jan Utsav Portal, developed in collaboration with the Government of India’s MyGov platform. The portal aims to promote public participation and increase awareness about the role of Chartered Accountants in India’s economic development and nation-building efforts.

ICAI Vice-President CA Mangesh Kinare said the profession has a critical responsibility in promoting good governance, financial discipline and investor confidence. He emphasised that while embracing technological advancements, Chartered Accountants must continue to uphold the values of integrity, independence and professional excellence that define the profession.

A major highlight of the celebration was the release of the 75th edition of The Chartered Accountant Journal, marking another significant milestone in ICAI’s institutional history.

The institute also unveiled a new digital Peer Review Portal through its Peer Review Board. The portal automates the entire peer review process, from application submission and reviewer allocation to report filing and certificate generation, making the system more transparent, efficient and user-friendly while simplifying compliance for members.

The programme also featured technical sessions on capital markets and investments by investment experts CA Nilesh Shah and CA Sunil Singhania, along with a session on the Income-tax Act, 2025 delivered by tax expert CA (Dr.) Girish Ahuja.

To commemorate the occasion, ICAI organised a series of nationwide initiatives, including professional knowledge sessions, blood donation drives, tree plantation campaigns and several community outreach programmes, reflecting the institute’s commitment to social responsibility alongside professional excellence.

Established under the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949, ICAI functions under the administrative supervision of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and remains the world’s largest professional accountancy body, with over 1.5 million members and students, an extensive domestic network, and a presence across 47 countries.

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