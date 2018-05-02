VIA’s Lady Wing to conduct ‘SALES’

Nagpur: The Lady Entrepreneur’s Wing of Vidarbha Industries Association is organising a Session titled on “SALES” (S – Skilled, A – Action, L – Leads to, E – Excellent & S – Synergy) on Tuesday, 3rd December 2019 from 3 pm to 5.00 pm at VIA Auditorium, Udyog Bhawan, Civil Lines, Nagpur.

The objective of organising this session is to maintain the synergy at our work place as well as we have to be skilled at our Communication Skills, Connectivity Skills and Closing Skills.

Eminent speaker, Mr Santosh Vinayak Panse, Chief Mentor of ‘Sanaru’s global Life School’ will guide on the Excellent Synergy between all the levels of an enterprise which will help us minimise various Challenges we face on daily basis. He is in a profession of Psychotherapist, Counceller and Trainer. He has conducted many training programs on Sales techniques, Lifeskills and Motivation and had a vast experience of 12 years. He also provides consultancy to many companies in Nagpur.

For details and registration contact VIA : 0712-2561211/2554090 or Chairperson of VIA LEW Reeta Lanjewar (9822573174) or Manisha Bawankar, Secretary – LEW (7387002535).

Program is open and beneficial for LEW members, lady entrepreneurs, working women, startups, prospective lady entrepreneurs and all those interested ladies to attend the event, says a press note issued by Reeta Lanjewar, Chairperson – VIA LEW.