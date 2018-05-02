Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Mon, Dec 2nd, 2019

Gaikwad-Patil college organises Innovation Day to nurture creativity

Recently Tulsiramji Gaikwad-Patil College of Engineering and Technology, Nagpur has organized Innovation Day to nurture the creativity to create the Innovators and Entrepreneurs.

More than 600 students participated in the various workshop organized like Solar Energy, CNC machines, Cloud Computing, Internet of Things, Hardware & Networking etc. The main intention of organizing Innovation day is to tribute homage to Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam and to provide a platform for students to share their ideas about the innovative ideas. The innovative projects from Raman Science displayed at TGPCET campus. The innovative projects those who got awarded at Mayor Innovation Awards were also show cased at Campus.

The programme started with lighting of Lamp in innovative way. It was done by the Six axis Robot. The opening remark by Dr. S. S. Rathore, Principal, TGPCET motivated the students. The Chief Guest Shri. Vijay Shankar Sharma, Project Co-ordinator & Head, Raman Science Centre & Planetarium, Nagpur ignited minds of upcoming technocrats. He added “With the enhancement in technology, the human efforts get reduced in today’s era”.

Dr. Prashant Kadu, Principal, AGPCE has suggested simple steps for innovative work. In that view he said “Dream-Dream-Dream and think of what you have dreamed and by taking necessary efforts let that come into action”. Prof. Vijay Bagdi, Coordinator of Innovation Day said “Innovation is finding simple solutions for critical problems”
Dr.Mohan Gaikwad, Chairman, GPG, Prof. Sandeep Gaikwad, Treasurer, GPGI, Shri.Anil Hood, Executive Director, GPGI, Dr.Geeta Padole-Gaikwad, Director, Admission Cell, Prof. Pragati Patil, Vice-Principal, TGPCET Dr.Prabha Nair, TGPCET, all Heads of Department were prominently present in the event.

