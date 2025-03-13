VIALEW celebrated International Women’s Day with zeal

Advertisement



Lady Entrepreneurs’ Wing of Vidarbha Industries Association celebrated International Women’s Day on 12th March 2025 at VIA Auditorium, Nagpur.

Chief Guest of the function, Rashmita Rao, IPS, DCP Zone IV Nagpur city complimented VIALEW team and congratulated all the awardees. She shown keen interest to attend such programs and get inspiration from lady entrepreneurs.

She said financial independent is the most powerful weapon for a woman for both at the public safety and private life safety. She also appreciated the women entrepreneurs, who are converting her ideas into income and your energy converted into services and products and contributing to the society and ultimately your income is coming safely into your own bank account, keep some investment for your own purpose.

She further advised the women to never lose confidence and entrepreneurs should always actively take part and fill the nominations and grab the opportunity available to her, because it comes with very less time.

She appealed that women should come forward and contribute for the welfare of the women from her investments.

She also shared the 112 national emergency number or 1091 women safety and helpline number, which will be merged into 112 very soon, in case of any crime or untoward incident happened against women, she also cited the examples.

Earlier, VIA LEW Chairperson – Rashmi Kulkarni said on this special occasion of Women’s Day, we celebrate the spirit, resilience, and achievements of women in business and beyond. We proudly continue this tradition by acknowledging and celebrating the accomplishments of outstanding women entrepreneurs in categories ranging from manufacturing to service, from social initiatives to startups. She further informed about VIALEW team visited ALEAP women led industrial park. She said to recognize the contributions given by lady entrepreneurs to the society and also boosting the economic and VIALEW felicitated lady entrepreneurs of Vidarbha region in various sectors.

She said this year we had received 21 nominations in different categories and out of 21 candidates, 12 candidates were shortlisted and winners were announced in different categories.

Trophies and certificates were given to the winner in Service category winner won by Ar. Parul Tiwari, Principal Architect of Home Studio : Making Your Home Beautiful, Nagpur; Trading category winner won by Dr Hetal Gaglani, Founder of H&A Creations; Start-up category won by Paneri Dhoble, Co-Founder of Absolute Essentials; Manufacturing category winner won by Madhu Makhijani, Proprietress of Shri Guru Masala and the Best Lady Entrepreneur Award given to Disha Dunbhere, Founder of Disha Designing. Winners also shared their success story and journey.

VIALEW Past Chairpersons & Project Directors – Neelam Bowade, Vandana Sharma and Reeta Lanjewar jointly conducted the proceedings of the program. Vandana Sharma also introduced the guest speaker.

Dr Anita Rao, Past Chairperson conducted the quiz competition and games to make this day more remarkable and winners were also given prizes.

Yogita Deshmukh, Secretary – VIALEW summed up the session and also proposed a vote of thanks.

VIA Founder Chairperson – Sarla Kamdar, Immd Past Chairperson – Poonam Lala, Past Chairpersons – Anjali Gupta, Dr Anita Rao & Shachi Mallick, Vice Chairpersons – Indu Kshirsagar, EC Members – Amandeep Kaur Sehemi, Tejal Rakshamwar along with LEW members, lady Entrepreneurs attended the program.