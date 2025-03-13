Shalinitai Meghe Hospital Unveils Advanced 4D Ultrasound Machine, Enhancing Foetal Care for the Underprivileged

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a landmark initiative to enhance maternal and foetal healthcare for underprivileged communities, the Rotary Club of Nagpur South East, in collaboration with Shalinitai Meghe Hospital & Research Centre, Wanadongri, and Rotary Club of Lake Arrowhead, USA, inaugurated a cutting-edge 4D ultrasound machine today. This initiative, part of Global Grant Project GG2462503, titled “Advanced Ultrasound Sonography – Supporting Foetal Diagnosis,” represents a significant step towards providing accessible and advanced diagnostic services to those in need.

Valued at Rs. 38 lakhs, the newly installed 4D ultrasound machine has been generously donated under the Rotary Global Grant program. This state-of-the-art technology will:

Enable early foetal diagnosis and timely in-utero therapeutic interventions.

Provide an estimated Rs. 40-50 lakhs worth of free and subsidized tests annually.

Reduce scan result turnaround time from two days to just one hour, minimizing waiting periods.

Eliminate the need for long-distance travel, ensuring better healthcare access for rural populations.

Previously accessible only to those who could afford it, this advanced foetal diagnostic and therapeutic service is now available to the needy, bringing world-class healthcare to their doorstep.

The event was graced by distinguished dignitaries, including:

Shri Sagarji Meghe, Principal Advisor, Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education and Research (DU)

Rtn. Rajinder Singh Khurana, District Governor, Rotary International District 3030

Rtn. Mahesh Mokalkar, Dr. Anup Marar, Dr. Vasant Gawande, PDG Shabbir Shakir, PDG Dr. K.S. Rajan, Rajeev Warbhe, Dr.Nilam Chajed, Dr. Rajasi Sengupta, Dr. Anand Hatgaonkar, Dr. Vaishali Dhawan, Shri Ashvin Radke, Dr. Preeti Bagde, Virendra Patrikar, Shrinivas Lele, Vijay Bajare, Members of Rotary Club of Nagpur South East and faculty members of Shalinitai Meghe Hospital & Research Centre. The proceedings were conducted by Dr. Prajakta Khobragade, while the event was coordinated by Dr. Richa Sharma, Sr. Vishakha, and the SMMCH team.

This transformative project was made possible through the unwavering support of The Rotary Foundation and the relentless efforts of dedicated individuals and organizations. Special gratitude was extended to Shri Sagarji Meghe, IPDG Asha Venugopal, Dr. Anup Marar, DG Rajinder Singh Khurana, PDG Mahesh Mokalkar, PDG K.S. Rajan, PDG Raje Sangram Singh Bhonsle, PP Shrinivas Lele, PP Brij Vallabh Chandak, District Sec. Virendra Patrikar, and Rotary Club of Lake Arrowhead, USA. The district officers of RID 3030 and RID 5330 also played a crucial role in ensuring the project’s success.

“This 4D ultrasound machine represents more than just advanced technology; it embodies hope, accessibility, and improved healthcare for our community,” said Rtn. Rajinder Singh Khurana, District Governor, RID 3030.

Expressing his gratitude, Shri Sagarji Meghe stated, “We are committed to making a tangible difference in the lives of those we serve. This collaboration between The Rotary Foundation and SMHRC is a significant leap towards ensuring advanced medical facilities for our needy sisters in Central India.”

A special mention to Rotarian Rajeev Warbhe, Primary Contact for the Global Grant project, whose instrumental efforts contributed to the successful execution of this initiative. This project is a testament to how partnerships can revolutionize healthcare, ensuring that cutting-edge medical technology reaches those who need it most.