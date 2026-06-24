VIA Urges Finance Minister to Extend GSTAT Appeal Filing Deadline and Resolve Portal Issues

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Vidarbha Industries Association (VIA) has submitted a representation to Smt Nirmala Sitharaman, Hon’ble Union Finance Minister, Government of India, seeking an extension of the deadline for filing appeals before the Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) from 30th June 2026 to 31st December 2026.

VIA has highlighted that despite an estimated backlog of nearly five lakh pending GST appeals across the country, only a small fraction of appeals have been filed so far due to significant technical and operational difficulties being faced by taxpayers on the GSTAT e-Filing Portal.

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VIA has pointed out several issues, including failures in Bharat Kosh payment integration, Aadhaar authentication problems, Digital Signature Certificate (DSC) validation errors, difficulties in generating Temporary Identification Numbers (TIN), shortcomings in the Authorised Representative module, restrictive document upload requirements, and frequent portal instability.

VIA emphasized that denying taxpayers their statutory right to appeal due to technological constraints would be contrary to the principles of ease of doing business and natural justice. The Association has therefore requested the Government to grant a six-month extension, establish a joint committee comprising CBIC, GSTN, NIC and stakeholders to address portal-related issues, and ensure that taxpayers do not suffer adverse consequences due to technical failures beyond their control.

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CA Ashok Chandak, Chairman, VIA Corporate Law and Taxation Forum, stated that the proposed measures would strengthen the GST dispute resolution mechanism, enhance taxpayer confidence, and ensure that valuable legal remedies remain accessible to all businesses, particularly MSMEs.

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