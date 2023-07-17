VIA Signed an MOU with Govt of Maharashtra for promotion of “PM MITRA Park at Amravati”

Vidarbha Industries Association (VIA) signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Govt of Maharashtra for promoting the “PM MITRA Park” at Amravati during the launching function of ‘PM-MITRA Park, Amravati’ was held on 16th July, 2023 in Mumbai.

Shri Ravindra Pawar, General Manager (Marketing) from Government of Maharashtra exchanged this MOU with the Vidarbha Industries Association, Nagpur, Shri Prashant Mohota, Vice President. The purpose of signing of this MOU is to express the mutually decided intention between the parties that they will collaborate to promote the “PM MITRA at Amravati Textile Park” including facilitating the investors and dialogue with them for attracting investment in the PM MITRA Park at Amravati in Vidarbha region.

This MOU was signed in august presence of Shri Piyush Goyal, Union Hon’ble Minister of Textiles, Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Shri Eknath Shinde, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis, Hon’ble Dy Chief Minister, Shri Uday Samat, Hon’ble Industries Minister, Dr Harshdeep Kamble, Principal Secretary – Industries, Mumbai along with battery of Ministers and Govt officials.

VIA is an apex body of industries of Vidarbha region, focusing on the growth of all the potent sectors for more than 59 years. For speedy industrialisation and growth of Vidarbha region is VIA’s mandate, we make sure the success of this park by promoting it to the right kind of entrepreneurs, who plan to set up Textile Operations within the Vidarbha region.

VIA is delighted to be part of promoting the ‘PM Mitra Park’, which is the flagship project of India for the growth of Textiles within Vidarbha region at Amravati Textile Park.

