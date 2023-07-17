Controversy: Viral Video of BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya Draws Criticism; Claims of Several Hours of Footage, Opposition’s Rebuke

Mumbai: A viral video featuring senior BJP leader kirit somaiya has caused a stir, as it portrays him in a controversial situation. This video has created significant turmoil in the political arena. The widespread circulation of a particular video featuring Kiran Somayya, a prominent political figure, has raised questions and sparked various discussions. Meanwhile, the current controversial video was aired by the news channel “Lokshahi.” The channel claimed that it had obtained the footage. This incident has led to intense debates in the political sphere.

kirit somaiya: A Prominent BJP Leader

kirit somaiya possesses confidential information. They engage in the task of exposing the secrets of many political figures, revealing aspects of their political lives. Once a video of such an influential person surfaces, it attracts considerable attention and generates a strong response.

Opposing Voices – Who Said What

Congress leader Atul Londhe stated that if videos of individuals involved in public life are controversial, they should be thoroughly investigated and appropriate action should be taken. Especially considering that kirit somaiya is a senior leader of the BJP, a video featuring such a person, if brought to light, is highly concerning. This individual constantly gathers intelligence on the public. They vehemently oppose corruption. Therefore, it is essential to examine the authenticity of the video.

Vidya Chavan, the female state president of the nationalist Congress party, expressed her lack of knowledge about the video, saying, “I don’t have any specific information regarding this video. But, if it is indeed controversial, it should be thoroughly scrutinized to determine its credibility. No one should be spared, and a comprehensive investigation is necessary.” This request was made by her.

“I haven’t watched the video, but if it is indeed controversial, legal action should be taken against them. This demand has been made by Trupti Desai, who seems satisfied with it.”

