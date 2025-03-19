VIA Members’ visit to Mahindra & Mahindra MIDC Unit

Advertisement



Vidarbha Industries Association led by President, Vishal Agrawal, recently visited the state-of–the-art Tractor manufacturing unit of Mahindra & Mahindra at MIDC Hingna.

The 16 member VIA team was extended a warm welcome by Narendra Satphale, DGM, Abhijit Kalambe, HR Head, and the entire team of experts from the company.

VIA members found the state-of-the-art facilities at the Mahindra & Mahindra’s Tractor Division in Nagpur, highly impressive and focus on customer satisfaction by understanding needs and delivering top-quality products and services. Their robust service network ensures timely maintenance, repairs, and troubleshooting, with a focus on reducing downtime through skilled technicians and optimized processes.

The company emphasizes continuous improvement through Total Quality Management (TQM), benchmarking against global best practices, and investing in employee training. Mahindra & Mahindra, which is the largest tractor manufacturer in India committed to sustainability, targeting net-zero emissions, water conservation, and zero waste to landfill by 2030.

Empowering employees is key, with growth opportunities. The company fosters a family-oriented culture, offering support to employees and their families, ensuring holistic development and well-being.

VIA members could gain valuable insights into the company’s best practices, exemplary work culture, and the advanced technology adopted by them.

