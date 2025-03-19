Historic First: Nagpur Court Holds Late-Night Hearing Till 2:50 AM on Mahal Riots

Nagpur Today: In a historic first for Nagpur’s judiciary, an unusual court session took place late into the night. The hearing in the Mahal riot case continued until 2:50 AM in the court of First-Class Judicial Magistrate Sultana Maimuna. While the rest of the city was asleep, legal arguments carried on in full force.
Tension in Mahal Area
Heavy Police Deployment
Following violent riots in the Mahal area, tensions remain high. In response to large-scale violence, authorities have imposed strict security measures, including a curfew in several parts of the city.
27 Accused Produced in Court Under Tight Security
On Tuesday, Ganeshpeth police presented 27 out of the 51 accused in the Mahal riot case before the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court. Given the sensitivity of the case, a special security arrangement was put in place during the hearing.
Defense Alleges Police Arrested Innocent Individuals
During the proceedings, the prosecution continued its interrogation of the accused. However, the defense claimed that many of those arrested had no connection to the riots. Defense lawyers Rafiq Akbani and others argued that the violence was instigated by outsiders, not local residents of the Bhaldarpura area. They further alleged that some of the accused were subjected to severe police brutality, leading to serious injuries.
Prosecution’s Argument: Police Custody is Necessary
Countering the defense’s claims, government prosecutor Megha Burange insisted that police custody was crucial for the investigation. Ultimately, the court ruled that four of the accused be sent to judicial custody (MCR), while some were admitted to a government hospital for medical treatment. Others were remanded to police custody (PCR) for two days.
Official Confirmation from Chief Public Prosecutor
At around 3 AM, District Sessions Court’s Chief Public Prosecutor Nitin Telgote officially confirmed the developments in the case while speaking to Nagpur Today.
– Report by Ravikant Kamble