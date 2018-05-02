Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Thu, Feb 20th, 2020
    Business News

    VIA LEW holds Session on New Budget

    Women Entrepreneurs’ Perspective & New Govt Schemes for lady entrepreneurs on 26th February 2020

    The Lady Entrepreneur’s Wing of Vidarbha Industries Association will be organising a Session on New Budget – Women Entrepreneurs’ Perspective & New Govt schemes for Lady Entrepreneurs on Wednesday, 26th February 2020 from 3 pm to 5.00 pm at VIA Auditorium, Udyog Bhawan, Civil Lines, Nagpur.

    Renowned Chartered accountant of the city Julfesh Shah will speak on New Budget 2020 and guide how it will change the economical & social status of Woman Entrepreneurs. He also highlights about special Govt Schemes which will give wings to women entrepreneurs.

    On Friday, 6th March 2020 from 2.30 pm to 5.00 pm at VIA Hall.

    VIA LEW will be organising a “Debate Competition” titled “A Gender Equality … Possible? For & Against” on the occasion of International Women’s Day. Request you to kindly register your name for Debate Competition.

    Ladies are requested to kindly send their entries for “Best Lady Entrepreneurs Awards” in categories viz “Service Industry” and “Manufacturing” to VIA Office on or before 23rd February 2020.

    We will be allotting Free Table Space to the new lady entrepreneurs to display their products. Kindly register your name and allotment will be given on first come first served basis.

    For details and registration contact VIA : 0712-2561211/2554090 or Chairperson of VIA LEW Reeta Lanjewar (9822573174) or Manisha Bawankar, Secretary – LEW (7387002535).

    Program is open and beneficial for LEW members, lady entrepreneurs, working women, startups, prospective lady entrepreneurs and all those interested to attend in large numbers.

