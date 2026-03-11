VIA Lady Entrepreneurs’ Wing Celebrates International Women’s Day with Awards and Elocution Contest

Advertisement

Lady Entrepreneurs’ Wing (LEW) of Vidarbha Industries Association celebrated International Women’s Day with enthusiasm at VIA Auditorium, Udyog Bhawan, Nagpur, bringing together women entrepreneurs, industry members, and dignitaries to recognise the achievements and leadership of women in business and society.

The event was graced by Chief Guest Leela Hathibed, Hon’ble Deputy Mayor of Nagpur Municipal Corporation, along with Guest of Honour Savitri Anant, Asstt Commissioner, CGST Nagpur, and Special Guest Roshana Kolte, Nagar Adhyaksh, Godhani Railway.

The program began with a welcome address by VIA LEW Chairperson Yogita Deshmukh, who highlighted the importance of supporting women entrepreneurs and creating strong networks that help women grow, lead, and succeed.

An inspiring presentation titled “Uththan Se Udaan” was delivered by Past Chairperson Dr Anita Rao, showcasing the journey, resilience, and achievements of women entrepreneurs.

One of the highlights of the event was the Best Lady Entrepreneur Awards, which received more than 50 inspiring entries from sectors such as manufacturing, services, trading, startups, and innovation. After detailed evaluation by an esteemed jury panel based on innovation, impact, and entrepreneurial contribution, the top three nominees were shortlisted :

* Priya Borekar – Founder, Organo Mushroom Training & Research Center

* Rudrani Umakant Pofali – Founder, Rudrani’s Agro Products

* Krishi Chouriya – Founder, Bonds N Beyond – The Art Studio

The Women Creative Entrepreneur Award was presented to Krishi Chouriya for her remarkable contribution to creative arts, murals, sculptures, and innovative artistic expression.

The Best Lady Entrepreneur – Agri Innovation Award was presented to Priya Borekar for her outstanding work in promoting mushroom cultivation, agricultural innovation, research, and empowering farmers and women through entrepreneurship.

The celebration also featured an engaging Elocution Competition 2026 based on the theme “Give to gain “Participants delivered inspiring speeches highlighting the importance of collaboration, encouragement, and leadership in building a stronger community.

The jury for the Elocution Contest included Savitri Anant and Madhubala Singh.

The winners of the Elocution Contest 2026 were First Prize given to: Dhwani Maheshwari and Second Prize given to Pranjali Tijare.

At the end of the programme, Chief Guest Leela Hathibed and Guest of Honour Savitri Anant addressed the gathering. In their speeches, they appreciated the initiatives taken by the VIA Lady Entrepreneurs’ Wing in encouraging women entrepreneurs and creating a strong platform for growth and collaboration.

They emphasised that women empowerment is essential for building a progressive and inclusive society, and encouraged women to believe in their abilities, become financially independent, and actively participate in entrepreneurship and leadership roles.

They also highlighted that when women support and uplift each other, communities grow stronger and opportunities expand. The dignitaries motivated aspiring entrepreneurs to pursue their dreams with confidence, innovation, and determination, and to contribute towards the economic and social development of the nation.

Earlier, VIALEW Chairperson Yogita Deshmukh welcomed Chief Guest Leela Hathibed and Guest of Honour Savitri Anant with floral bouquets and mementos and Sarla Kamdar welcomed Special Guest Roshana Kolte with bouquet and memento.

The programme was jointly conducted by Neelam Bowade and Amandeep Kaur, and the event concluded with a Vote of Thanks by Secretary Poonam Gupta, expressing gratitude to the guests, participants, jury members, and attendees.

Prominently present were Sarla Kamdar, Sarita Pawar, Anjali Gupta, Manisha Bawankar, Poonam Lala, Shikha Khare, Tejal Rakshamwar, Deesha Dumbhare, Shrigauri Ghatate along with lady entrepreneurs and aspiring women entrepreneurs.

