VIA HRD Forum organised a Session on Workplace Culture Transformation

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VIA HRD Forum, in association with HR Sharpers Nagpur, successfully organised an insightful session on “Workplace Culture Transformation” on 13th March 2026 at VIA Auditorium, Nagpur.

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The programme aimed to address the evolving dynamics of organisational environments and offered actionable strategies for leaders to build a more productive, inclusive, and positive workplace culture.

Keynote speaker, Dr Rashmi Bansal, Founder of DC Consultant shared her valuable insights with a diverse audience of industry professionals and HR practitioners. She highlighted four essential pillars of a strong workplace culture—communication, commitment, care for the human side, and alignment across all levels of the organisation. She emphasised that these elements are non-negotiable in today’s business landscape, where the emerging workforce, particularly Gen Z, prioritises organisational culture alongside career growth.

Elaborating further, she outlined four types of organisational culture: clan culture (collaborative and people-oriented), advocacy culture (driven by research and innovation), market culture (results-oriented and competitive), and hierarchical culture (structured and top-down, often seen in traditional family-run businesses).

She also addressed key challenges in cultural transformation, such as resistance to change, fear of misalignment, and deeply ingrained mindsets. Offering practical solutions, she suggested initiatives like implementing suggestion systems, investing in research and development, and celebrating small achievements to build momentum for change.

The session also underscored the importance of transparent communication, employee engagement, and regular recognition in fostering trust, enhancing morale, and strengthening organisational commitment.

Earlier, Neelam Bowade, Convener of VIA HRD Forum, delivered the opening remarks and introduced the keynote speaker. Dr Suresh Pandilwar, Chairman of VIA HRD Forum, in his welcome address, highlighted the critical role of workplace culture in ensuring both employee satisfaction and organisational success, and extended a warm welcome to Dr Bansal.

The session was attended by several members, including Dr Anita Rao, Yogita Deshmukh, and Dr Dilip Mohanty, President (HRM), Jayaswal Neco along with a large number of HR professionals.

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