VIA HRD Forum & NIPM organized a session on “Ways AI is Changing HR”

VIA HRD Forum & NIPM Nagpur Chapter jointly organized a session on “Ways AI is Changing HR” on 21st October, 2023 at VIA, Nagpur.

Expert Speaker, David Raju, Head (Human Resources) at Dassault Reliance Aerospace Ltd, Nagpur said recruitment and talent acquisition are the first tasks of HR, from job posting to sending job offers, AI has reduced the time spent in recruiting new employees. Then onboarding is an essential part of HR and AI can make the process smoother and more convenient, verifying employees’ documents, conducting induction training, providing ID and access to company’s hardware and software. AI can enhance hiring efficiency by determining the most qualified candidates and provide information to help recruiters make better decisions. He said AI is useful in employee monitoring as well as employees’ behaviour, performance and engagement, it can analyse employee data such as emails, work patterns & detects disengagement or misconduct. He said it can help HR to identify areas for improvement, creating personalised training to suit each employee, and learning and development. AI can automate repetitive and time-consuming tasks so HR professionals can focus on creating strategies. He said in short AI can drastically improve efficiency, reduce costs and provide valuable information to HR.

Earlier, Bhupendra Shahane, Chairman of NIPM Nagpur Chapter in his welcome address said today’s topic is very relevant for industries, looking at the present situation and overall scenario from HR’s perspective, we are a little bit frustrated as human beings are replaced by Artificial Intelligence (AI). Human beings cannot be replaced. It can facilitate the services being rendered by human beings.

Dr Suresh Pandilwar, Co-Chairman of VIA HRD Forum welcomed David Raju and also summed up the program. He said whatever may the techniques and technology may come into force in the future. We should be rather cooperative and try to accommodate the changes that will help to adopt AI. He also informed about the upcoming training programs to be organised on Innovative Best Practices HR, Excellence through Quality Management Systems, etc.

Neelam Bowade, Convener of HRD Forum made an opening remark and also introduced the speaker. Manish from NIPM proposed a formal vote of thanks.

Industrialists, Entrepreneurs, HR Professional / Managers, Management Students attended the program in large numbers.

