Vegetable prices surge in Nagpur due to lower supplies

Nagpur: Heavy rains in various parts of the country have extensively damaged vegetable crops resulting in lower supplies and rising prices in Nagpur. Vegetable sellers are expecting prices to remain high until November end when the new produce arrives in the market. Till then consumers will have to shell out more money.

One vegetable trader said heavy rains have affected the supply of vegetables this season which has resulted in prices rising. He further said that the vegetables are highly perishable foods and easily get ruined by heavy rains within a short span of time. In this manner, vegetables in large quantities got damaged before coming to the wholesale market. To make matters worse, rains have also disrupted the supplies. Currently, only 40 percent vegetables are coming from local villages as against 60 percent from far off places to meet the local demand, the trader stated.

Usually, during this time of the season 90 percent of the supplies come from local areas and curtail the prices from rising. At present 70 to 80 mini trucks and tempos are coming to the Nagpur market. However, some of the vegetables like spinach have seen a drastic spike with prices in the range of Rs 70 to Rs 80 per kilogram in the wholesale market. Similarly, Shimla Mirchi is being quoted at Rs 50 per kg, bitter gourd at Rs 50 per kg, dodke at Rs 60 per kg, ladyfinger at Rs 40 per kg, beans at Rs 60 per kg, jackfruit at Rs 60 per kg, green chillies at Rs 30 per kg, pumpkin at Rs 20 per kg, cucumber at Rs 40 per kg, carrot at Rs 30 per kg, radish at Rs 30 per kg and tomato at Rs 20 to Rs 25 per kg.

Lower supplies are putting tremendous pressure on prices resulting in vegetable prices shooting up. But if the supplies normalise the prices may fall from the current levels. At present, vegetables are being supplied from Nashik, Nanded and Pandharpur.

