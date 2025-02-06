VIA Hosts a Successful 2nd Edition of ‘Power of Branding’ in Nagpur

Vidarbha Industries Association (VIA) successfully organized the 2nd edition of ‘Power of Branding’ at Center Point Hotel, Nagpur. The event was organized to highlight the impact of branding through real-life success stories of home-grown enterprises, including Go Gas , MPM Pvt. Ltd ., Vithoba Healthcare & Research Pvt. Ltd. , and Kukreja Infrastructures .

The event witnessed a remarkable turnout of around 300 attendees, including start-up aspirants and budding entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and both VIA and non-VIA members, all eager to gain valuable insights into branding and business growth.

Gold Rate Thursday 06 Feb. 2025 Gold 24 KT 84,900 /- Gold 22 KT 79,000 /- Silver / Kg 96,000 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Featuring an esteemed panel of industry leaders : Nitin Khara , Chairman & MD of Confidence Petroleum India Limited; Sudarshan Shende , Managing Director of Vithoba Healthcare & Research Pvt. Ltd.; Virendra Kukreja , Chairman of Kukreja Infrastructures; and Deepak Chowdhary, Chairman of MPM Pvt. Ltd., each speaker shared their entrepreneurial journeys, emphasizing the transformative power of branding in business success. They discussed key branding strategies, market positioning, and customer engagement, offering valuable takeaways for aspiring and established entrepreneurs alike.

The session was skilfully moderated by Rishi Surana, ensuring an engaging and insightful discussion. The event concluded with a felicitation ceremony, where VIA President, Vishal Agrawal, expressed gratitude to the speakers for their contributions in guiding businesses toward brand-driven growth.

With dynamic discussions, expert insights, and enthusiastic participation, the 2nd edition of ‘Power of Branding’ was a resounding success, reinforcing VIA’s commitment to fostering knowledge-sharing and business excellence, while highlighting the immense potential of entrepreneurship in and around Vidarbha.