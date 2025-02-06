Maha Govt weighs axing Shiv Bhojan Thali, Anandacha Shidha schemes amid cash crunch

A decision is likely to be taken after the budget session of the State Legislature, which is set to be held in the first week of March

Nagpur: Struggling with a rising fiscal deficit, the Maharashtra Government is contemplating shutting down the Shiv Bhojan Thali and Anandacha Shidha schemes, which have cost the State around ₹1,300 crore in the current financial year. The decision, discussed in the State Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, is expected to be finalized after the budget session in March as the government looks to curb expenditure.

With the State’s fiscal deficit projected to cross ₹2 lakh crore — nearly 3% of Maharashtra’s GSDP — Finance Minister Ajit Pawar has hinted at tough financial decisions. “Last year was an election year, and some concessions were given. But now, for the next five years, financial discipline must be maintained,” Pawar stated.

Shiv Bhojan Thali: A lifeline for the poor

Launched during the Uddhav Thackeray-led government, the Shiv Bhojan Thali provides a subsidized meal — comprising two chapatis, one bowl of vegetable, dal, and rice — at just ₹10 for the needy. The actual cost, however, is ₹50 in urban areas and ₹35 in rural areas, with the government bridging the gap through subsidies.

As of February 5, a total of 1,80,644 meals have been served across Maharashtra, close to the approved limit of 1,99,995 plates daily. There are 1,887 active eateries, while 2,251 have been approved under the scheme. The annual expenditure on Shiv Bhojan stands at ₹267 crore.

Opposing the potential shutdown, former Food and Civil Supplies Minister and NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal has urged Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to retain the scheme, calling it a vital support system for the poor. “An expenditure of ₹267 crore is negligible compared to the benefits it provides,” Bhujbal emphasized in his letter to Fadnavis.

Anandacha Shidha scheme also under scrutiny

Introduced in 2022 during Diwali, the Anandacha Shidha scheme provides ration kits containing wheat flour (rava), chana dal, sugar, and soybean oil to saffron ration cardholders at a concessional rate of ₹100. These kits were distributed during festivals such as Gudi Padwa, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, Ganesh festival, and Diwali.

In 2024, the scheme was expanded to include distributions during the Shri Ram Temple consecration in Ayodhya and Ganesh Chaturthi. Each round of distribution cost the government ₹500 crore, with an average 1.6 crore beneficiaries per cycle.

Fiscal deficit and cost-cutting measures

The Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme, which provides ₹1,500 per month to women below the poverty line, has added a significant financial burden on the state’s resources, compelling the government to consider cost-cutting measures.

With the budget session just weeks away, all eyes are now on the Maharashtra Government’s next move — will it prioritize social welfare or tighten its purse strings? A decision that could impact millions of underprivileged citizens hangs in the balance.