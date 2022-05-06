VIA Exim Forum & BOI jointly conducted “Exporters Meet” at VIA

Advertisement

Vidarbha Industries Association EXIM Forum and Bank of India (BOI), Nagpur Zone jointly conducted an “Exporters Meet” for Exporters of the region recently at VIA Auditorium, Nagpur.

Raghvendra Kumar, General Manager – FBD, BoI (HO), Mumbai addressed the participants via webex and informed about the various facilities for Exporters and development regarding online model for streamlining the process of Export finance.

Santhosh S, presently heading Nagpur Zone as Zonal Manager, covered all the facets of foreign trade related matters with special emphasis on Export viz. Export Finance, Buyers Credit Against Bank Guarantee, Bank Guarantee/SBLC, Gold Card Scheme for Exporters, Ancillary Services like remittances.

He elaborated the two types of Export Finance viz. Pre and Post Shipment Finances. Pre-Shipment Finance covers Packing Credit in Rupees, Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, Advances against incentives receivable from the Govt and Advances against duty-drawback. Post-Shipment Finance covers Purchase and discount of Export Documents under confirmed orders, Negotiation / payment / acceptance of documents under L/C, Advances against Export Bills sent for collection, Export Bills rediscounted in Foreign Currency.