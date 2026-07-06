VIA Hosts AI Workshop for Small Businesses

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Nagpur, July 4, 2026: Vidarbha Industries Association (VIA), through its Agro, Rural Development & Food Processing Forum, in association with VIA LEW, Gramayan and Yuva Kaushalya Training Centre, successfully organized a free workshop on “How AI & Digital Tools Can Help Small Businesses Grow” at MIDC Hall, Udyog Bhavan, Civil Lines, Nagpur. The workshop witnessed an overwhelming response, with more than 120 entrepreneurs, MSMEs, women entrepreneurs, professionals, students and aspiring business owners participating enthusiastically.

The programme commenced with Deep Prajwalan followed by the welcome of distinguished guests and presentation of mementoes to the expert speakers from Yuva Kaushalya Training Centre, Mr. Prashant Bujone and Mr. Anand Bhisey. The inaugural session was conducted by Ms. Shachi Mallick, Convener, VIA Agro Rural Development & Food Processing Forum, along with Mr. Aniruddha Ansingkar, Project Director, VIA Agro Forum, and Ms. Disha Dumbhre, Project Director, VIA LEW.

Delivering the presidential address, Shri Om Jajodia, Chairman, VIA Agro Rural Development & Food Processing Forum, highlighted the Forum’s various initiatives for the development of agriculture, rural entrepreneurship, food processing, value addition and farmer welfare. He emphasized that Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital technologies are becoming indispensable tools for enhancing business productivity, marketing and competitiveness, and urged entrepreneurs to embrace these technologies for sustainable business growth.

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Ms. Yogita Deshmukh, Chairperson, VIA LEW, welcomed the initiative and encouraged women entrepreneurs and MSMEs to leverage AI and digital platforms to expand their businesses.

The keynote speaker, Mr. Prashant Bujone, was introduced by Mr. Aniruddha Ansingkar, Project Director, VIA Agro Forum. During his highly interactive presentation on “How AI Can Help Small Businesses Grow,” he explained the concept of AI prompting and introduced participants to the Role–Context–Task–Format (RCTF) framework for creating effective prompts. Through live demonstrations and practical examples, he showed how AI can be used to generate WhatsApp marketing campaigns, product descriptions, promotional content, social media posts, customer communication, payment reminders and business documents.

The second technical session was conducted by Mr. Anand Bhisey, who was introduced by Ms. Disha Dumbhre, Project Director, VIA LEW. His presentation focused on practical digital tools that help small businesses improve customer communication, maintain digital records, enhance online visibility and streamline daily operations. Participants were introduced to several productivity and AI-enabled business applications, including ChatGPT, ClickUp, Todoist, Notion AI and Zoho Notebook, along with practical exercises to assess and improve their businesses’ digital readiness.

An engaging Question & Answer session enabled participants to discuss their business challenges and receive practical solutions from the experts. The workshop concluded with a Vote of Thanks proposed by Ms. Poonam Gupta, Secretary, VIA LEW, who thanked the speakers, participants and organizers for making the event a grand success.

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The workshop was organized under the mentorship of Shri R. B. Goenka, Mentor, VIA Agro Rural Development & Food Processing Forum. The remarkable success of the programme was the result of the dedicated planning and coordinated efforts of Shri Aniruddha Ansingkar, Project Director, VIA Agro Forum; Ms. Disha Dumbhre, Project Director, VIA LEW; and Executive Members Shri Sanjay Sinha and Shri Laxmikant Padole, Shri Kapil Sahu whose sincere hard work, teamwork and commitment ensured the smooth and successful conduct of the workshop.

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