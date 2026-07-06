NCC Team Rescues Man Trapped in Well for 18 Hours Near Wardha Camp

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Nagpur/Wardha: In a remarkable act of courage and prompt action, personnel of No. 3 Maharashtra (Girls) Battalion NCC, Nagpur rescued a local resident who remained trapped inside a well for nearly 18 hours near the Combined Annual Training Camp (CATC-605) in Wardha.

The incident came to light on July 3, 2026, at around 11:30 am, when a local woman approached Major Rizu Rawat, Deputy Camp Commandant, informing him that cries for help were coming from a nearby well. She explained that her neighbour had accidentally fallen into the well the previous evening, but despite people passing by, no rescue effort had been initiated.

After receiving the information, Major Rawat immediately informed Lt Col Priti Tiwari, Camp Commandant and Officer Commanding of No. 3 Maharashtra (Girls) Battalion NCC. A rescue team comprising Subedar Major Chandra Bhan Singh, Havildar (Nursing Assistant) Jangale G.B., Naik (Nursing Assistant) Ganesh, and MTS Driver Vishal rushed to the spot.

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Using ropes and safety equipment available at the camp, the team launched a rescue operation. They also obtained a rescue tube from representatives of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), who were present at the camp to conduct a training session for NCC cadets.

The victim, who had fallen into the well at around 6:00 pm on July 2, was safely pulled out at approximately 12:00 noon on July 3, after spending nearly 18 hours trapped inside the well.

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Following the rescue, the man was shifted to the NCC camp, where he was administered first aid and provided immediate medical attention.

Expressing his gratitude, the rescued resident said, “I slipped and fell into the well on the evening of July 2. Thanks to the NCC staff, I have got a new life today. They guided me throughout the rescue, used a rescue tube to pull me out, and saved my life. I sincerely thank the entire NCC camp staff.”

Commending the rescue team, Lt Col Priti Tiwari praised the personnel for their swift response, professionalism, and dedication to public service. She said the successful operation reflected the NCC’s core motto of “Unity and Discipline” and demonstrated its commitment to serving society beyond its regular training responsibilities.

The incident has been widely appreciated by local residents and stands as an example of the NCC’s readiness to assist the community in times of need.

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