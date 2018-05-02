VIA Agro & Rural Development forum organized a webinar on how to make FPC/FPO for the welfare of farmers of Vidarbha

Agro & Rural Development Forum of Vidarbha Industries Association organized a webinar on “How to make FPC/FPO for the welfare of farmers of Vidarbha” recently on zoom.

Eminent speaker, CA Subhash Rahangdale appreciated the initiative of VIA and said the government has launched a new dedicated Central Sector Scheme titled “Formation and Promotion of Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs)” with a clear strategy and committed resources to form and promote 10,000 new FPOs. And also NABARD, NCDC, SAFC, SMART in Maharashtra. Further he explained what are the essential features of a FPO? It is formed by a group of producers for either farm or non-farm activities. It is a registered body and a legal entity. Producers are shareholders in the organization. It deals with business activities related to the produce/product. It works for the benefit of the member producers in their patronage. A part of the profit is shared amongst the producers. Rest of the surplus is added to its owned funds for business expansion.

He said FPOs are member based farmers’ institutions imperative to feed the growing population of the world with shrinking resources and changing climate. Besides India, countries like China, Vietnam, and Indonesia etc. have also adopted the FPO approach. Farmer Producer Company shall be deemed to be a private company limited by shares without any limit on the number of members. For incorporating a Producer Company, 10 members are required. Members of the FPO will manage their activities together in the organization to get technology, input, finance and market for faster enhancement of their income.

Earlier, Shachi Mallick – Forum Convener welcomed the guest speaker and said we have invited CA Subhash Rahangdale to understand more about the farmer producer company / farmer producer organization. Further she added that an individual farmer cannot achieve a considerable growth. Our group has formed a FPC to work in the segment of organic produce. Under our forum, we are taking tireless efforts to support the farmers of our region.

Om Prakash Jajodia, Chairman Agro & Rural Development Forum welcomed all the participants who were keen to know about the FPO/FPC. He said farmers will have to get united for marketing of their produce is the basic solution for the issues of farming. Farmers should also understand the benefits of organic farming. This pandemic has increased the demand of organic food products in the market and which is very essential to live a healthy life. Organic farming is also a good career option to create opportunities at the place of dwelling and doubling the farmers income.

Ashit Sinha – Mentor of Agro & Rural Development Forum appreciated and thanked the speaker for sharing the insights of FPO/FPC in details, he said that this approach surely will help the many farmers to sustain their agribusiness.

R B Goenka VP- VIA & Dr. Suhas Buddhe VP – VIA, Kriti Mangrulkar EC Member of agro & rural development forum, various groups of farmers and agrienthusiasts were present during the webinar.