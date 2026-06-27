Veteran Tamil filmmaker K Bhagyaraj dies at 73

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Veteran Tamil actor, director and screenwriter K Bhagyaraj passed away in Chennai on Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 73.

Bhagyaraj was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai’s Greenways area after experiencing a cardiopulmonary cardiac arrest.

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Despite medical efforts, the celebrated filmmaker passed away on 27 June 2026.

In a post on X, Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar expressed grief over the passing of the veteran filmmaker.

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“The passing away of veteran Tamil film director and writer Thiru. K. Bhagyaraj is a great loss to the world of cinema. His unique storytelling, creative brilliance and immense contribution to Tamil cinema have earned him a special place in the hearts of audiences. His legacy will continue to inspire generations of filmmakers and film lovers. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers. May his soul rest in peace,” the message read.

Krishnaswamy Bhagyaraj born on January 7, 1953, was one of Tamil cinema’s most influential filmmakers, widely revered as the ‘King of Screenplay.’

Over a career spanning decades, he transformed mainstream storytelling by replacing conventional larger-than-life heroes with relatable middle-class characters, witty dialogue and emotionally engaging narratives.

Bhagyaraj made his directorial debut with Suvarillatha Chithirangal (1979), a film that marked the beginning of an acclaimed journey behind the camera. He later delivered several memorable films, including Andha 7 Naatkal (1981), Mundhanai Mudichu (1983), Chinna Veedu (1985) and Enga Chinna Rasa (1987). The latter inspired several remakes across the Indian film industry, including the Hindi blockbuster Beta.

Beginning his career as an assistant director to the late filmmaker Bharathiraja, Bhagyaraj went on to establish himself as one of Tamil cinema’s finest screenwriters.

His ability to write tightly woven, dialogue-driven stories earned him the reputation of a master storyteller.

A multifaceted artist, Bhagyaraj acted in more than 75 films and directed over 25.

He also worked as a producer, authored novels and served as editor of the weekly magazine Bhagya. He won the Filmfare Best Actor Award for Mundhanai Mudichu.

Bhagyaraj is survived by his wife, former actress Poornima Bhagyaraj, daughter Saranya and son, actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj.

His death comes just 17 days after the passing of his mentor and acclaimed filmmaker Bharathiraja, marking another significant loss for Tamil cinema.

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