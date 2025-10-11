Verma Suicide Case: Third Arrest Made; Government Contractor Radheshyam Biyani in Custody

Nagpur: The PV Verma suicide case has taken a dramatic turn as the Nagpur Crime Branch arrested government contractor Radheshyam Biyani, marking the third arrest in the ongoing investigation.

Earlier, the police had arrested Sharad Maind, Manager of Pusad Urban Co-operative Bank, and Manjeet Singh Wade. Now, Biyani’s arrest has further intensified the probe into the financial dealings connected to the case.

Gold Rate 11 Oct 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,21,800/- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,13,300/- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,66,700/- Platinum ₹ 52,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Verma’s wife had named as many as 10 individuals responsible for her husband’s death, prompting investigators to widen the scope of the inquiry. During the investigation, police uncovered a network of suspicious financial transactions, forged mortgage documents, and irregularities linked to Biyani. These activities had already drawn the attention of the Chandrapur Police in earlier inquiries.

Investigating officers stated, “All financial transactions of the other accused will now be examined in detail. If any additional suspicious dealings are detected, the information will be immediately shared with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for further action.”

The Crime Branch continues to probe the case from every angle, focusing on the alleged financial misconduct and possible corruption that may have driven Verma to take the extreme step.