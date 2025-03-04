Vehicle lifters’ gang busted in Nagpur

Nagpur: The Sitabuldi police in Nagpur have busted a vehicle lifters’ gang and arrested a minor along with his accomplice. A total of five stolen two-wheelers have been recovered from their possession. However, two other members of the gang are still absconding, and efforts are underway to track them down.

The case came to light on November 26, when an Activa scooter belonging to Akshad Kishor Shelare was stolen from the Sitabuldi police station area. During the investigation, a police team, while patrolling near Maharajbagh, intercepted a suspicious minor riding a moped without a number plate. Upon questioning, he revealed that the vehicle was given to him by Kunal Bane.

Following this lead, the police took Kunal Bane into custody for further interrogation. During questioning, he admitted to stealing 25 two-wheelers from areas under the jurisdiction of Ajni, Lakadganj, Saoner, and Sitabuldi police stations. So far, five stolen vehicles have been recovered, while efforts are on to locate the remaining stolen two-wheelers.

Investigations also revealed that the minor, along with two other accomplices, had recently committed a theft in Saoner, which is also under police scrutiny. The search for the other two absconding gang members continues.