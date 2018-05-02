Vehicle lifter nabbed in Kalamna

Nagpur: Kalamna police have nabbed a notorious vehicle lifter and seized two motorcycles and a car stolen from different areas in the city.

The accused has been identified as Pradeep alias Dadu Deodhar Thakur (19), resident of Dipti Signal area. A squad of Kalamna police was on patrol duty on Tuesday. Around 4 pm, the cops spotted a suspicious youth behind Naivedyam Hotel trying to flee on Honda Unicon motorcycle. They detained him and asked for his name.

Cops also asked for papers of the motorcycle but the accused Pradeep tried to mislead the police. The accused was later brought to police station and subjected to interrogation. Succumbing to pressure, the accused Pradeep Thakur confessed stealing two motorcycles and a Maruti Suzuki Swift car from Kalamna and Beltarodi police jurisdictions.

The accused Pradeep Thakur was booked under Sections 379, 457, 380 of the IPC and placed under arrest. Further investigation is underway.

The arrest was made by Senior PI Vishwanath Chavan, PI Nitin Fatangare, PSI Atul Ingole, constables Dashrath Mishra, Dilip Jadhav, NPCs Prashant Gabhne, Prafull Dhawle, Dhanraj Singuwar, Sepoy Sachin Dubey under the guidance of Zone 5 DCP Nilotpal and ACP Mundhe.