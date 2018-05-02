Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Fri, Oct 9th, 2020

    Vehicle lifter nabbed in filmy style chase in Tehsil

    Nagpur: A notorious vehicle lifter was nabbed in a filmy style chase by Tehsil police on Thursday. Four stolen two-wheelers were seized from the accused who has been identified as Iqbal Ahmed Ehsan Ahmed (30), resident of Bhankheda. The arrested accused was also involved in house-breaking crime.

    A team of Tehsil police was probing a complaint lodged by one Ejaz Majid Khan (35), resident of Ansar Nagar, Mominpura. Ejaz told police that his Activa moped (MH-49/AG 8013) was stolen from his house on March 20, 2020. On Thursday, a patrolling team spotted a suspicious person riding on an Activa towards Shahid Square from Gandhi Square, CA Road. Cops signalled him to stop but the suspect sped away in a reckless manner.

    However, cops gave a chase and intercepted the suspect in filmy style. After detaining the accused, police on record found him to be a notorious criminal named Iqbal Ahmed Ehsan Ahmed. During the questioning, the accused confessed to stealing four two-wheelers from different areas. The accused was also involved in house-breaking crimes. Cops seized the two-wheelers worth Rs 84,000 and also four handsets of mobile phones worth Rs 34,000.

    The arrest was made under the guidance of DCP Zone 3 Rahul Maknikar by Senior PI Jayesh Bhandarkar and his team.



