Vehicle lifter nabbed by Dhantoli police

Nagpur: Dhantoli police arrested a vehicle lifter and recovered three stolen two-wheelers from his possession. The arrested accused hailed from Haryana but was active in city.

The action of police follows a complaint lodged by one Shekhar Atmaramji Sankasar (41), resident of Lalganj, Zade Square. Shekhar told police that he as usual left home for work around 9.30 pm on Wednesday. Midway near Lokmat Square, he stopped at a tea stall for having a cup of hot drink. Shekhar had parked his Activa moped (MH-49/BA 4986) worth Rs 45,000 near a wine shop. But when he returned, his Activa was missing. Based on complaint of Shekhar, Dhantoli police registered a case and started investigation.

Cops received tip-off that a person was riding a stolen two-wheeler near Anand Talkies. Acting swiftly, cops intercepted the person and detained him. During questioning, the person identified himself as Manjitsingh Birsesingh Chaddha (24), native of House No. 14/09, Bharat Colony, Khedi Road, Old Faridabad, Haryana but currently staying near Kalpana Building, Ramdaspeth. The accused further admitted that he had stolen Shekhar’s Activa from Lokmat Square. He was put under arrest and interrogated further. The accused Manjitsingh confessed to lifting two more two-wheelers – one Activa (MH-49/K 1109) and a Hero Honda Passion bike (MH-31/DN 3551) collectively worth Rs 95,000. All the three stolen vehicles were recovered from the accused.

The arrest was made by API D P Narote, constable Dilip Suple, NPCs Virendra Gulrandhe, Rajendra Khandate, Vinod Wadaskar, Dinesh Ghuge, sepoys Pankaj Hedau, Hemraj Beral under the guidance of DCP Zone 2 Vinita Sahu, ACP Rajendra Boravake, and Senior PI Vijay Akot.