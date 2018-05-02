Vehicle-lifter held by Ajni cops, 3 stolen bikes recovered

Nagpur: Ajni police rounded up a notorious vehicle-lifter and recovered three stolen two-wheelers from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Shailesh alias Michael Raja Ingle (39), resident of Mahakali Nagar Slums, Beltarodi.

The Ajni police have been trailing the vehicle-lifters in view of spurt in such cases in the city. The arrest of the accused Shailesh Ingle came after receiving a complaint from Kunal Prakash Kamble (30), resident of Plot No. 212, Kukde Layout, Rameshwari Road. His Hero Passion Plus motorcycle (MH-31/KR 5308) was stolen from a paan thela at Shatabdi Nagar Square, on January 14, 2021. A case was registered with Ajni police in this regard.

During the probe, cops received information that the accused was in possession of three stolen two-wheelers and could be trying to sell them. Police detained him and subjected him to intense interrogation.

The accused Shailesh confessed to stealing Kamble’s motorcycle and two other two-wheelers – an Activa moped and Hero Honda Splendor bike – from Beltarodi and Tehsil police jurisdictions. Police have recovered the stolen Hero Passion Plus motorcycle (MH-31/KR 5308) of Kamble, the Activa (MH-40/AM 4341) and Hero Honda Splendor bike (MH-31/AW 9249) from possession of the accused.

The arrest was made by Ajni Senior PI Vinod Chaudhary, PSI A S Thakur, and other staff Khemraj Patil, Atul Dawande, Manoj Neware, Hansraj Pauljhagde under the guidance of DCP Zone 4 Dr Akshay Shinde and ACP Dr Nilesh Palve.