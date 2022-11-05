Vehicle-lifter arrested in Mankapur, eight theft cases solved

Nagpur: Mankapur Police arrested a vehicle-lifter and detected eight theft cases registered at different police stations in Nagpur city and rural areas of the district, besides recovering four stolen motorcycles worth Rs 1 lakh from his possession.

Identified as Prakash Kanhaiyyalal Kangale (35), the accused is a native of Gubadi, taluka Katol. He was presently staying at Borgaon, taluka Mouda, Bhandara. Kangale had stolen a two-wheeler belonging to Vijay Madhukar Rajurkar from his house at Zenda Chowk, Zingabai Takli on September 7.

Advertisement

Mankapur Police had registered a case under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code following Rajurkar’s complaint. Cops arrested Kangale on suspicion. During his custodial interrogation, he confessed to stealing bikes and other two-wheelers from Mankapur, Sitabuldi, Sonegaon, Wadi, Koradi and Katol Police Station areas.

The arrest was made by Senior PI Vaijayanti Mandavdhare, PI Mangala Mokashe, API Vilas Patil, ASI Sunil Dagwal and others.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement