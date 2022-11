Nagpur: Annakut and Chhapan Bhog celebration has been organised at Panchmukhi Hanuman Mandir at East Wardhaman Nagar on Sunday, November 6. The timing for Prasad distribution will be at 4 pm. For further information, contact Kanhaiyalal Pandey.

