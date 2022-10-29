Vegetable prices see a dip as supply in Nagpur market improves

Nagpur: The vegetable prices in Nagpur markets are witnessing a dip as the supply from the local farmers increased. The prices of many varieties have been seeing a significant fall.

Farmers based in the adjoining areas have been supplying a huge quantity of vegetables like cauliflower, coriander, spinach and brinjal among others to the markets in Nagpur thereby denting the prices by about 50 percent to 70 per cent when compared to the prices during the last 10-15 days.

It is pertinent to note that supply of the vegetables from adjoining villages and those from other nearby places had dropped to a level of 10 per cent of the total demand for the past few months. But now, the local farmers are pouring in their agricultural produce in the city markets. However, the traders of vegetable wholesalers based in Phule Market said it is just a beginning. Right now only 25 per cent of the vegetables are being supplied by the local farmers. In the next 20-25 days, it will further improve and the prices will dip further, they said.

According to the traders, the November, December and January period witnesses good arrival of vegetables from the farmers in places including Katol, Kalmeshwar, Ramtek, Umrer, Parseoni, Devlapar. Nagpur also gets vegetables from Wardha, Bhandara, Chhindwara and other nearby places because of which there is no dearth of it during the season. When suppliers bring vegetables from nearby places, the prices are very competitive compared to the prices of vegetables brought here from far off places, they stated.

It normally happens in the December-January period when many varieties of vegetables are easily available here because of the availability of water. But in summer when the temperature rises, the supply from local farmers reduces and the prices go northwards.

